Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the cybercrime of ‘digital arrests,’ noting that it has affected all sections of society. He urged people to adopt the mantra of “stop, think, and take action” when faced with such a scam. In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi mentioned that probe agencies are working with states to address the issue, emphasising that awareness is essential for protecting oneself from this crime.

The prime minister showed a video demonstrating how criminals pose as probe agency officials, preying on people’s fears after gathering detailed information about potential victims.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in) issued an advisory alerting citizens that ‘digital arrest’ is an online scam, as government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication. In cases of ‘digital arrest,’ victims receive phone calls, emails, or messages claiming that they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money laundering. The scammer threatens the victim with arrest or legal consequences unless they take immediate action, creating a sense of panic to prevent rational thinking.

The CERT-In advisory also noted that under the guise of “clearing their name” or “assisting with the investigation,” individuals are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs. Experts indicate that scammers use artificial intelligence to clone identities, including the voice of a close friend or relative, creating scenarios where the person appears to be in distress and requests money transfers to resolve the situation.

The CERT-In advisory urged people to avoid sharing personal information over the phone or video calls, especially with unknown numbers. It emphasized that if someone demands money over the phone or online, it is most likely a scam.

