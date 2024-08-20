Doctors’ strike over the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata resumed in Delhi AIIMS on Tuesday morning ahead of hearing in Supreme Court. The strike by the junior doctors, inters and post-graduate trainees has entered its 9th day. The indefinite strike by doctors started on Monday. The protesters gathered in the premises with posters. The strike has caused disruption of services and affecting patients. Non-emergency services, such as OPD and diagnostics, and elective surgeries at city-based health facilities, including at Centre-run AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital, are hit since Monday. On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI.

