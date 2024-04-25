In the run-up to the elections, the data team of businessline analyses the manifestos of Congress and BJP to find out what promises are mentioned. Also, here is a fact-check into the Prime Minister’s speech about the Congress’ alleged promise of wealth re-distribution.
Reporters: Sindhu Hariharan and Parvathi Benu.
Video: Bijoy Ghosh
Edit: Renil Varghese, Rowan Barnett.
Producer: Siddharth Mathew.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.