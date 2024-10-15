Speaking about the rain situation, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on October 15 said that highest rainfall around 6 cm was recorded in Sholinganallur and Teynampet area. He also said that 26 teams from NDRF and SDRF have been positioned in Chennai and all coastal areas.

“Around 5 cm average rainfall has been recorded in Chennai in the last 24 hours. Things are very much under control. Highest rainfall has been recorded in Sholinganallur and Teynampet area, around 6 cm. No power cuts were encountered in any area in Chennai. Tree falling has been reported in around 8 areas and the team is already on duty to clear it.

All the trees will be cleared in approximately one to one and a half hours after the rain has stopped. 26 teams from NDRF and SDRF have been readily positioned in Chennai and all the coastal areas. Out of 22 subways in Chennai, two subways have been flooded and the traffic has been closed. The pumping motors are ready and draining. Water stagnation has been reported in 300 locations and the pumping work is in progress...Tamil Nadu special health camp for the rainy season has been started in 1000 locations all over the state and around 100 health camps have been started in Chennai alone by the concerned department...,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.