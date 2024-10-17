The 5G-powered robotic dog showcased at Ericsson’s booth at the India Mobile Congress is drawing significant attention from visitors.

The company claims that the robotic dog, named Rocky, aids authorities in efficient emergency response. By sending timely alerts, Rocky can assist in managing emergency situations such as fire outbreaks, gas leaks in mines, and waterlogging.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also met Rocky during his visit to Ericsson’s booth on Tuesday. He also shared a post on X about Rocky.

The robotic dog features elastic body movement and is capable of navigating difficult terrains.

As per company officials, currently it is at a development stage and will take some time before it enters commercial production.

For the robotic dog to function flawlessly, a strong 5G network is essential, which is not yet available in many parts of the country.

Developers are optimistic about the expansion of a more robust 5G network coinciding with the completion of the robot’s development.

Video: PTI

