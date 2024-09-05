The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill that seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state. It also stipulates life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.
