In a year marked by geopolitical uncertainty, the Indian diaspora has moved a record amount of funds back home as they make the most of the high interest rates in the country. Fresh non-resident deposit flows into India have grown 48 per cent during the 11 months of fiscal year 2024, compared to the entire FY 2023.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.