As India celebrates Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary on October 2, it reminds us of his unparalleled impact on the nation’s freedom struggle.

While it seems natural for the Father of the Nation to appear on India’s currency after independence in 1947, Gandhi’s portrait only became a permanent fixture on every denomination in 1996.

The portrait of the ‘Father of the Nation’ continues to symbolise unity, resilience, and the ideals he stood for.

