As India celebrates Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary on October 2, it reminds us of his unparalleled impact on the nation’s freedom struggle.
While it seems natural for the Father of the Nation to appear on India’s currency after independence in 1947, Gandhi’s portrait only became a permanent fixture on every denomination in 1996.
The portrait of the ‘Father of the Nation’ continues to symbolise unity, resilience, and the ideals he stood for.
Watch the full video to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.