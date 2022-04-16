hamburger

Growth formula to boost manufacturing share in GDP: Naushad Forbes

B Baskar |Vinay Kamath |Akshaya Chandrasekaran |Darshan Sanghvi | Updated on: Apr 16, 2022

Naushad Forbes on the growth formula to boost manufacturing share in GDP.

Why does India promise so much and deliver way short of that? Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall and former CII President, takes a deep dive into this question in his book The struggle and the promise – Restoring India’s Potential. Forbes’ narrative envelopes industry, higher education, institutions, design, culture, and diversity, liberally sprinkled with RK Laxman’s cartoons.

In an interview with , Forbes talks about what’s holding India back and what’s the way forward. BusinessLine

Credits

Story: B Baskar |Vinay Kamath

Script: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Producer: Darshan Sanghvi

gdp
industry growth
