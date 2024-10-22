Gujarat’s textile journey began with the 2012 Five-F Formula-based policy: Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign. This initiative fuelled growth in spinning, weaving, and processing, laying the foundation for Gujarat’s textile dominance.

Successive policies in 2017 and 2019 attracted ₹35,000 crore in investment and created 2.5 lakh jobs. Today, Gujarat stands as a key player in India’s textile sector, with a focus on innovation and employment generation.

The Gujarat Textile Policy of 2024 maintains this momentum by offering capital subsidies ranging from 10% to 35% of Eligible Fixed Capital Investment, capped at ₹100 crore based on the taluka category.

The policy also provides monthly payroll assistance of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for female workers and ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for male workers, along with training support of ₹5,000 per month for three months.

This initiative aims to attract ₹30,000 crore in new investment, focusing on technical textiles and man-made fibres.

Gujarat now contributes 25% to India’s technical textile production and 40% of its fabric from man-made fibres. With 33% of the nation’s textile exports, the state plays a significant role in both domestic and global markets, further strengthened by the 2024 Textile Policy.