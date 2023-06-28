Amid the EV invasion in the commuter two-wheeler segment, the world of petrol motorcycles continues to witness a steady upshift in preferences. As riders become more evolved and seek newer experiences, the mid-size motorcycle in the 300–700 cc segment is becoming more popular, both among new entrants and buyers who had previously been riding bikes in the entry-level performance segment. And that consequently has meant that more executive motorcycle segment buyers are moving up to entry mid-size.
For these buyers, Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 160R has been one of the options from the brand’s stable. But the 2-valve engine in the 160R was not as refined as some of the other motorcycles in the category, and its on-road performance was not special. Buyer expectations have been growing, and simultaneously, Hero MotoCorp has been attempting to go premium. In fact, the leader in mass-market motorcycles has drawn up aggressive plans to set up premium outlets. So, the upgraded Xtreme 160R 4V (4-valve) is just part of Hero MotoCorp’s roadmap to head in that direction.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.