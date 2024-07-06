The business of manufacturing corrugated boxes could be lucrative, with the demand for FMCG products ranging from the small packs pack of agarbatti (incense sticks stick) to large boxes for mixies and televisions, which keeps increasing. The 6-year-old Boxit Packaging LLP, a part of the VK Jhaver group, shows the way on the success in of making the boxes from large reels of brown papers. Starting Started in 2018 with ten employees in a small unit at Ambattur, the company today has around 150 employees and a revenue of around ₹45 crore revenue. “We will reach ₹100 crore in the next financial year,” said Ayush Mukherjee, Managing Director of the company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit