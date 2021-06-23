India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

New Indian e-commerce rules will raise costs for all online retailers but particularly Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart as they may have to review their business structures, senior industry sources told Reuters.
