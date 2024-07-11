“India is growing at the rate of 8 per cent. Today, we are among the top five (global economies) but we will soon be among the top three. I had promised that I will make India the third largest economy in my third term. However, I am not working hard to be among the top three (global economies), and my mission is 2047. India will celebrate 100 years of its Independence in 2047 as a developed nation,” says PM Modi (@narendramodi) in Vienna, Austria.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.