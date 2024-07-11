“India is growing at the rate of 8 per cent. Today, we are among the top five (global economies) but we will soon be among the top three. I had promised that I will make India the third largest economy in my third term. However, I am not working hard to be among the top three (global economies), and my mission is 2047. India will celebrate 100 years of its Independence in 2047 as a developed nation,” says PM Modi (@narendramodi) in Vienna, Austria.

