This episode is all about car detailing in India, where art meets automotive care. We talk with experts such as Sandesh Kumar, Founder of Detailers India; Rajesh, Owner of H2O Auto Spa; and Ramesh from Carspark OMR. From the process of detailing cars to managing your own car detailing showroom, we explore how passion drives this growing industry. From protective coatings to water-saving innovations—everything detailing is covered in this video.

