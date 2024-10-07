This episode is all about car detailing in India, where art meets automotive care. We talk with experts such as Sandesh Kumar, Founder of Detailers India; Rajesh, Owner of H2O Auto Spa; and Ramesh from Carspark OMR. From the process of detailing cars to managing your own car detailing showroom, we explore how passion drives this growing industry. From protective coatings to water-saving innovations—everything detailing is covered in this video.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.