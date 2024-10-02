In solidarity with its proxy in Lebanon, Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel, after which sirens went off all across the country.

As Iran launched a barrage of missiles, Israel’s Iron Dome system came into action and intercepted waves of missiles. The IRGC attacked Israel hours after the US issued a warning of possible aerial threats from Iran regarding a ballistic missile attack. The US also condemned the missile attack, stating it was ‘totally unacceptable’ and vowing continuous support for Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel called for retaliation and warned Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for the missiles fired at Israel. In response, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff threatened to repeat Tehran’s attack against Israel and target its infrastructure.

Major General Md Bagheri stated that the operation would be repeated “several times stronger” if Israel retaliated against Iran. A day after Israel launched a ground offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah, tensions in the Middle East escalated.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for its campaign against Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s missile attack on Israel failed, as it couldn’t breach the ‘Iron Dome’.