Gold prices have been on a rollercoaster ride. In this episode of businessline’s Trending Commodity Picks we take a look into the factors influencing the recent price fluctuations, including geopolitical tensions, interest rate policies, and market sentiment. We analyse the impact of the US presidential election and its potential implications for gold investors.

Join us as we explore the future outlook for gold prices and discuss whether this precious metal is still a safe haven asset.

--

Watch our previous episode here: From tears to cheers: Onion prices set to fall | Trending Commodity Picks | Ep 20

Also read: Rising influence of AI likely to increase demand for gold

--

About Trending Commodity Picks:

Why are gold and silver prices rising? Why do the prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes keep fluctuating? Why do the prices of the foods we eat continue to rise? What’s happening around us that we are failing to take note of? What’s likely to happen in the short term?

Are you interested in learning about these?

Stay tuned to our video series explaining the key factors affecting the commodity markets brought to you by our host, Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Argi-Business and Commodities at The Hindu businessline.

--

(Video host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Video Production and Edit: Renil S Varghese; Camera: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)