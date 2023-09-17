Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, has advocated for a Goods and Services Tax (GST) waiver on millets at the NABARD-Businessline Millets Conclave in Hyderabad. Ella said that removing GST on millets would promote their consumption and contribute to the mission of popularizing these nutritious grains.

Ella stressed the need for collaboration between the government and the private sector in promoting millets, suggesting that larger companies should receive GST waivers for millet products, making them more accessible to the masses.

Ella’s vision extends to innovative millet-based products, including gluten-free options and nutritious bars, aimed at making millets more appealing to all age groups. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts involving scientists, industrialists, policymakers, and the government to transform millets’ perception and nutritional value, ultimately positioning them as a valuable dietary choice and agricultural resource.

Ella concluded by highlighting the potential of millets in water-saving dryland agriculture and the need for a shift in focus away from rice and wheat production. His vision is not only to elevate millets domestically but also to make the world embrace these grains, similar to how corn cereals gained popularity in the US.

