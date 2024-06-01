#Nifty has come down sharply failing to sustain the break above 22,800. Market is now eagerly waiting for the #Election results on Tuesday. So, we have to be ready for some volatile moves this week. We suggest traders to stay back and watch for the #electionresults and see how the market settles for this week.
#Nifty has resistance at 22,800. #nifty50 can fall to 22,150 and even 21,800 if it stays below this resistance. A strong break above 22,800 is needed to see a rise to 23,200 and higher.
#NiftyBank index can trade in a range of 48,000 to 50,000. A breakout on either side of this range will decide whether the #niftybankindex can rise to 51,500 and 52,500 or fall to 47,000 and 46,000.
#DowJones has an important support at 37,850. A break below it can take the index down to 37,200 and 37,000. The #DowJones has to sustain above 37,850 and rise past 39,000 to go back up to 40,000 again.
BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/
Write to the following email ids for any queries on
1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in
2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in
3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in
4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in
SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES
Facebook - Blportfolio: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670
LinkedIn - BL Portfolio: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220
Twitter - @BlPortfolio https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.