#Nifty has come down sharply failing to sustain the break above 22,800. Market is now eagerly waiting for the #Election results on Tuesday. So, we have to be ready for some volatile moves this week. We suggest traders to stay back and watch for the #electionresults and see how the market settles for this week.

#Nifty has resistance at 22,800. #nifty50 can fall to 22,150 and even 21,800 if it stays below this resistance. A strong break above 22,800 is needed to see a rise to 23,200 and higher.

#NiftyBank index can trade in a range of 48,000 to 50,000. A breakout on either side of this range will decide whether the #niftybankindex can rise to 51,500 and 52,500 or fall to 47,000 and 46,000.

#DowJones has an important support at 37,850. A break below it can take the index down to 37,200 and 37,000. The #DowJones has to sustain above 37,850 and rise past 39,000 to go back up to 40,000 again.

