#Nifty continues to move up. There is room for the #Nifty50 to go up further from here. However, as we said last week, crucial resistance is also coming up which can halt the current rally in the #nifty50index. We expect a corrective fall in the #Nifty after some more rise from here.
#Nifty has support at 24,000. The outlook is bullish for the #nifty to see a rise to 24,800. But thereafter we can get a corrective fall to 23,500 and even 23,000.
#NiftyBank index is struggling to breach 53,000 decisively. #niftybankindex can fall to 52,000 or 51,500 first and then get a fresh rise towards 54,000 and 54,500.
