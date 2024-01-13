#Nifty has risen very well in the second half last week. The price action on the chart leaves the outlook bullish for the #Nifty going forward. However, #BankNifty is stuck inside a sideways range and is looking mixed. On the charts, #BankNifty is looking slightly weaker than the Nifty.

#Nifty has support at 21,700-21,650. The outlook is bullish. #Nifty can rise to 22,300-22,400 this week. A break above 22,400 can take the Nifty up to 22,600-22,700 in the short-term.

#NiftyBank index is stuck in a sideways range of 46,900 and 48,650. The bias is slightly negative to break this range on the downside and fall to 46,200 or 46,000.

#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #dowjonesprediction, #dowjones analysis, #dowjonestrading, #dowjonesindex, #dowjonesanalysis , #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #uscpi, #uscorecpi, #usinflation, #usstockmarket, #usretailsales, #usinflationdata, #usretailsalesnews, #usretailsalesdata

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/