#Nifty is managing to sustain higher and continues to move up. The near-term #outlook is #bullish and there is room for the #Nifty50 to go up in the short-term. But we insist that key resistances are also coming up which can halt the current upmove and trigger a correction.

#Nifty has #supports at 24,200 and 24,000. #nifty50 can rise to 24,800 and 24,850. After this rise, a #correction to 24,000 is a possibility.

#NiftyBank index has support at 52,000. A break below this support can take the #niftybankindex down to 51,500 and 51,000. #NiftyBank index has to get a sustained break above 53,000 to become #bullish for a rise to 54,500 and 55,000.

#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #unionbudget2024, #unionbudget2024stockmarket, #unionbudget2024date, #unionbudgetsession2024-25, #budgetstocks

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

Facebook - Blportfolio

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670

LinkedIn - BL Portfolio

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220

Twitter - @BlPortfolio

https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit