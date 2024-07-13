#Nifty is managing to sustain higher and continues to move up. The near-term #outlook is #bullish and there is room for the #Nifty50 to go up in the short-term. But we insist that key resistances are also coming up which can halt the current upmove and trigger a correction.
#Nifty has #supports at 24,200 and 24,000. #nifty50 can rise to 24,800 and 24,850. After this rise, a #correction to 24,000 is a possibility.
#NiftyBank index has support at 52,000. A break below this support can take the #niftybankindex down to 51,500 and 51,000. #NiftyBank index has to get a sustained break above 53,000 to become #bullish for a rise to 54,500 and 55,000.
