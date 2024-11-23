Nifty saw a strong rise on Friday recovering all the loss made during the week. However, the broader trend is still down. Key resistances are coming up which will need a close watch. Whether #Nifty50 is going to break the resistances or not will determine the next trend. So, we will have to wait and watch what happens. Nifty has to break 24,150 to become bullish for a rise to 24,500-24,700. Else it can fall back to 23,000. Broadly, 23,000-24,150 can be the trading range for some time. Nifty Bank index is bouncing from its support. The trading is 49,800-52,600. Within this it has good chances to rise towards 52,600 – the upper end of the range

