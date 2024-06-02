The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly Polls 2024 began on June 02. Security forces have been deployed to avoid untoward incidents during the computation of votes. The voting to elect 32 members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly took place on April 19.
