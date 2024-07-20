The chilling BMW hit-and-run case has once again highlighted the growing recklessness of drivers. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, hit-and-run cases in India surged to 67,387 in 2022, claiming 30,486 lives, the highest number in the past decade. Hit-and-run incidents are those where the driver flees the scene without informing authorities or assisting the victims. Over the last ten years, these cases have steadily increased. For more details, please watch this video.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.