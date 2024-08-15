Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said state governments should act on crimes against women with “utmost urgency” and called for instilling deterrence among perpetuators, his comments coming in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi expressed profound concern over incidents of rape and violence against women and said he can feel the outrage of people.

“Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts,” Modi said, stressing the need for societal introspection and creating fear of consequences among perpetrators.

“Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage,” he said.

He also said such disturbing incidents continue to occur.

The fear of punishment must be instilled among the perpetrators, he said. “Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged.” He also urged the country, society, and state governments to “address this matter with utmost urgency”.

