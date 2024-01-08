TeeTime Ventures, a provider of solutions for indoor sports, games, and recreation, has revealed the launch of the first Protee VX golf simulator in Asia at Golfer’s Edge Chennai.

According to the company’s statement, this AI-powered simulator functions as a launch monitor, delivering an exceptionally realistic golfing experience and introducing a heightened level of precision and cost-effectiveness to the golf industry.

Golfer’s Edge Chennai stands as the flagship experience center for TeeTime Ventures, a sports and recreational services company based in Bengaluru. Established by golfer Hari Natarajan, TeeTime Ventures has successfully executed more than 80 installations for indoor golf and sports facilities across India and Sri Lanka since 2014. The company collaborates with various sectors, including hospitality, real estate, sports, corporate, and the armed forces. Watch this video to know more. Read the full story here.