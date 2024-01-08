TeeTime Ventures, a provider of solutions for indoor sports, games, and recreation, has revealed the launch of the first Protee VX golf simulator in Asia at Golfer’s Edge Chennai.
According to the company’s statement, this AI-powered simulator functions as a launch monitor, delivering an exceptionally realistic golfing experience and introducing a heightened level of precision and cost-effectiveness to the golf industry.
Golfer’s Edge Chennai stands as the flagship experience center for TeeTime Ventures, a sports and recreational services company based in Bengaluru. Established by golfer Hari Natarajan, TeeTime Ventures has successfully executed more than 80 installations for indoor golf and sports facilities across India and Sri Lanka since 2014. The company collaborates with various sectors, including hospitality, real estate, sports, corporate, and the armed forces. Watch this video to know more. Read the full story here.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.