The Hindu BusinessLine Headlines: July 27, 2021

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 27, 2021

Here is a quick look at some of the top stories of the day:

About five Assam Police personnel were killed and over 60 others were injured in a clash at the border of Assam and Mizoram. BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia says the Mizoram Government should apologise to the Assam government and the Assamese people for the incident

The BSE Sensex was down 273.51 and closed at 52578.76, while the Nifty was down 78 points and closed at 15746.50

In flood-hit Maharashtra, over two lakh hectares of standing crops. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says the State government would soon announce relief measures

India beat Spain 3-1 in men’s hockey. The team will not face Argentina in the next match

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government will only send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for Padma Awards as a gesture of gratitude and to honour them

Published on July 27, 2021

The Hindu BusinessLine Headlines: July 27, 2021

