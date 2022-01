On Monday, a US jury found Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, guilty of conspiring to defraud investors, convicting her on four of 11 counts.



Jurors found Holmes guilty of tricking investors into pouring money into what she said was a revolutionary lab testing system and now the 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 80 years in prison. What lead to the fall one of Silicon valley’s rising stars?

Watch the video.