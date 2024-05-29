Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is HDFC Asset Management Company. The upmove in the stock seems to be slowly gaining strength. On Tuesday the stock has risen and closed well above a key near-term resistance. That has opened the doors for the share price to go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

