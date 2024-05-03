Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). The corrective fall has ended, and the stock has begun a new leg of upmove. That keeps the broader uptrend intact and the share price can go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

