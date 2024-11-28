Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Power Grid Corporation of India.Last week, it bounced off a demand zone. Backed by good volumes, the stock broke out of a resistance on Monday, a positive sign. The prevailing chart set up hints at further rally in price.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
