Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. The stock has risen well breaking above a key resistance. The outlook is bullish with an inverted head and shoulder patter on the chart. That keeps the door open for the share price to go up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

