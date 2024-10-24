Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Varun Beverages

The stock has been moving up over the last two days when the broader markets are falling. The near-term outlook is bullish. The share price can go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

