Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today Union Bank of India. The stock has been moving in a bear channel since June. The 4 per cent fall on Monday indicates that a fresh leg of fall has begun, and the broader downtrend has resumed. The stock can now fall towards the lower end of the channel from here. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

