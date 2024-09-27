Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Hindalco Industries. The stock has made a bullish breakout on Thursday and has closed on a strong note. On the charts, the momentum looks strong which can take the share price higher in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
