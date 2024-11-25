In this episode of EnergOnomics, Richa Mishra explores the potential impact of Donald Trump’s return to the White House on US-India relations, particularly in the energy sector.

How might his policies shape the future of energy trade between the two nations?

Also read: The Trump factor in Indo-US energy ties

Peter Jarka-Sellers, Climate and Energy Policy Professional, helps examine Trump’s energy agenda, which is expected to prioritise energy independence, economic growth, and expanded fossil fuel production—factors that will likely shape US-India energy cooperation moving forward. Tune in to understand what this means for both countries’ energy futures and global energy dynamics.

Listen to the detailed conversation between Richa Mishra and Peter Jarka-Sellers here: Energonomics Podcast | Episode 19 | What could Donald Trump’s return mean for US-India relations in the energy sector?

