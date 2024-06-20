Students across the country expressed disappointment over the Central Government’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET 2024 exam.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

The students said the government’s move was a “breach of trust.”.

The Union education ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam’s integrity may have been compromised and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

Hrishika, a student from Kota, said, “This is a waste of time and a waste of energy for the students. Time is precious for us, and this move is a waste of money and a breach of trust. We only trust the government and give exams, having trust in them.”

The Education ministry also sought a report from the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2024 in Patna and said further action would be taken based on the report.

The decision by the ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

“We’ve lost our path. I’m lagging behind due to the paper leak, as if this continues, then my coming years will go in vain, and it is getting me into depression,” said a student from Kota.

Video and Text Credit: PTI