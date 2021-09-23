Video

UK approves Covishield, but brings up vaccine certification 'issue'

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2021

The United Kingdom has needlessly kicked up a row with India. It first left out Covishield, UK-based AstraZeneca’s own vaccine manufactured here by Serum Institute of India, from its list of acceptable vaccines — a move that would have forced Indians to undergo 10 days quarantine upon arrival. After protests from India including a threat of “retaliatory action”, the UK added Covishield to the approved list on Wednesday only to come up with another googly.

What has led to the confusion? Watch the video.

Published on September 23, 2021

Covid-19
