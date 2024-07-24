Budget 2024: “The budgetary allocation for railways is at a record level today. Before 2014, the allocation for railways used to be of the order of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore. In this Budget, there is a record allocation of Rs 2,62,200 crore. That is a very large amount. Out of this, the allocation for safety related activities is of the order of Rs 1,00,000 crore and more,” says Union Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw on allocation for Railways Ministry in Union Budget 2024.

Video and text credit: PTI