Video

Watch | Bengaluru, IT, and Vijay Mallaya: A reporter's diary

Gitanjali Diwakar | Updated on November 01, 2021

A reporter is often the liaison between those that become the story and the persons that listen to those tales. They have often seen the rise and fall of many a great thing. In this episode, K Giriprakash shares his experiences with the BusinessLine as he bids adieu to his tenure with the publication. Giriprakash also tells us about the controversial tales surrounding the Indian aviation industry too.

Published on November 01, 2021

airlines and aviation
