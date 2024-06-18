Among the many wish lists that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have on her table, while preparing the first full-fledged budget of the new government are expectations of the salaried middle class.
This section of working class is hoping for a rise in exemption slab of income tax, and simplification of the tax structure in the upcoming budget.
The interim budget presented in February this year before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections had left the income tax slabs untouched.
