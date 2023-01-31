The Economic Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Sounding optimistic about India’s economic growth, the survey says that once the global shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict fades away, Indian economy will grow faster.

The survey says, “As the health and economic shocks of the pandemic and the spike in commodity prices in 2022 wear off, the Indian economy is thus well placed to grow at its potential in the coming decade...” Watch this video to know more.

