On May 1, Freshworks Inc, a Chennai/US-based IT company, surprised the SaaS industry as founder Girish Mathrubootham stepped down as CEO to take up the role of Executive Chairman and president Dennis Woodside was made CEO.Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham and CEO Dennis Woodside on the rationale behind the management rejig and taking Freshworks into the AI era.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit