India’s ‘banana diversity’ tale is one of a kind. Not only does this fruit appear is many colours, shapes and sizes, but it is also an essential offering on many festivals. Yet, why is the world unaware of this unique tale of peels, potassium and pride? Watch the video.
Video
Watch | Going ‘bananas’ - Business in India & more
Gitanjali Diwakar
Radhika SR
|
Updated on
June 30, 2021
Published on
June 30, 2021
