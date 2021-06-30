Video

Watch | Going ‘bananas’ - Business in India & more

Gitanjali Diwakar Radhika SR | Updated on June 30, 2021

India’s ‘banana diversity’ tale is one of a kind. Not only does this fruit appear is many colours, shapes and sizes, but it is also an essential offering on many festivals. Yet, why is the world unaware of this unique tale of peels, potassium and pride? Watch the video.

Published on June 30, 2021

