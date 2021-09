Hyundai Motor India has the i20 N Line.

Powered by 1-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine, it will come in three variants — N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT) — priced at ₹9.84 lakh, ₹10.87 lakh and ₹11.75 lakh, respectively (Introductory price across India, ex-showroom).

