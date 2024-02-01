The government is working to make India a developed country by 2047, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman reiterated the government’s commitment to pursue a capex-led growth strategy in 2024-25 as well, while conveying its intent to rein in the fiscal deficit at 5.1 per cent.

This and many other announcement were part of the Interim budget 2024.

Aarati Krishnan, consulting editor, businessline and Raghuvir Srinivasan, editor, businessline discuss #InterimBudget2024