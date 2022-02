European scientists have taken a significant step closer to mastering a technology that could allow them to one day harness nuclear fusion, providing a clean and almost limitless source of energy, British officials said on Wednesday. what is nuclear fusion? What does it mean for the world?

The Hindu BusinessLine Senior Deputy Editor M Ramesh explains in this video.

Click here toread more

Credits

Story: M Ramesh

Creative inputs: Nivedita V & Siddharth Mathew

Cherian Editing: Radhika SR