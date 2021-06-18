Urbanisation and the unscientific approaches to constructing buildings have posed a grave danger to the environment as well as the climate at large. We present a few tips towards constructing structures in an eco-friendly manner based on conversation with Kabir Vajpayee of VINYAS .
Video
Watch | Tips for eco-friendly constructions
Gitanjali Diwakar
Radhika SR
|
Updated on
June 18, 2021
Published on
June 18, 2021
