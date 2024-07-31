Graveyards are considered places of comfort by many, albeit full of mystery. However, in the aftermath of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the graveyard at the Meppadi Juma Masjid is now a place of continuous mourning.

ALI MASTER, Secretary, Mali, Meppadi: “This is the central Masjid of the region. Bodies from all around the region come here. We have made all arrangements for this. People from the surrounding area as well as people from the district and outside the district are helping us wholeheartedly. They are helping us with digging graves and delivering the wooden slabs and stones required for the burial.”

So far, 25 bodies have been laid to rest here, with more likely to arrive as the tragedy unfolds and the search for victims continues. Gravediggers are working tirelessly to dig out new resting places for the deceased who will soon arrive here. Around 50 graves have been kept ready.

ALI MASTER, Secretary, Mali, Meppadi: “Food and other necessary items have been arranged for people who came to help us. Till now, we have buried around 25 bodies, and today there is a probability for more bodies to come.”

Around 132 people have died and over 200 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad early on Tuesday, with the numbers expected to increase as rescuers unearth debris.

Over 180 people are missing, and more than 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district.